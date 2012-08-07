TEXT-Fitch:European REITs leverage unlikely to reduce further

Aug 07 - Fitch Ratings says that major European REITs’ ratings are likely to be constrained in 2012 by the limited ability to further reduce leverage below current moderate levels, despite the sector’s strong defensive business model.

With weak rental growth in the UK and Continental Europe likely to persist in 2012 and little income yield compression property valuations should remain static and hence leverage is unlikely to reduce significantly in 2012. Net interest cover is also unlikely to improve with tenants in most sectors under pressure to bring costs down. As a result, ratings should not see any upgrade momentum.

Although there are certain sub-sectors where rental growth is still resilient, such as Central London and prime European retail, the EMEA property sector is beset by relatively flat rents overall in 2012, as occupiers and retailers throughout Europe continue to address their cost bases and review their total occupancy costs with landlords.

With weak European rental markets and uncertain investment markets in the eurozone, which has severely reduced the amount of real estate purchased by non-EU entities in H112, valuations are unlikely to grow significantly in 2012 (Fitch EMEA REIT loan to value average of 41% at end 2011). As major REITs, such as Hammerson (who exchanged for sale nearly their entire office investment portfolio in June 2012) have largely now reconfigured their property asset base where necessary, this has led to a reduced amount of asset disposals. As a result Fitch considers that leverage levels will remain broadly stable in 2012 and early 2013.

In addition, there is some sustained development capex spend by major property companies such as Land Securities Group Plc (committed capex of GBP450m in FY12) and The British Land Company Plc (GBP588m), compared with the low levels experienced in 2009 and 2010 (overall around 70% less than in 2006). In the short term as buildings are constructed and not yet paying cash rent, this may temporarily affect leverage and constrain any short term improvement in net interest cover (NIC) (average of EBIT NIC of 3.0x at FY11 amongst Fitch rated EMEA REIT universe).

This said, the defensive business profile characteristics of the EMEA REITs sector remain solid when compared to corporate peers thanks to long revenue streams, strong tenant bases, solid occupancy levels, tight asset management, well controlled interest cost bases, diverse funding platforms, access to debt capital markets and solid liquidity.

