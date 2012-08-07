TEXT-S&P affrms rtg on European Harbourmaster CLO 4's class A1 nts

In our review, we have considered recent transaction developments and used data from the trustee reports dated July 2012, in addition to our rating database and our cash flow analysis. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 CDO cash flow criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012, and “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

The transaction started its post-reinvestment period on Jan. 11, 2010. Since our last review in June 2011, the capital structure has been amortized by around EUR64.54 million, to EUR263.57 million from EUR328.12 million. The Class A-1 notes have been paid down to EUR147. 57 million from EUR212.12 million; the notes’ remaining outstanding notional amount represents 44% of the initial amount, compared with 66% at the time of our last review in June 2011.

Additionally, the weighted-average life of assets in the portfolio has decreased to 3.71 years from 4.13 years and the weighted-average spread has increased to 3.15% from 2.82%. This has benefitted the structure in our cash flow analysis.

We have subjected the transaction’s capital structure to a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR283 million), the reported weighted-average spread (3.15%) and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

A liquidity facility is in place to provide liquidity to the structure. The liquidity facility provider, Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), currently complies with the required rating as per the transaction document. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the liquidity facility agreement does not currently comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria to support our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A-1 notes. Therefore, we have sized and modeled stressed scenarios to ensure that the structure continues to meet timely interest payments on the rated notes.

The issuer has entered into an interest floor agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London Branch (A+/Negative/A-1). The interest floor provider currently complies with the required rating as per the transaction document. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the interest floor agreement does not currently comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria to support our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A-1 notes.

Our 2012 counterparty criteria provides that in cases where the replacement language in the derivative agreements is in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, the maximum achievable rating on a tranche is equal to the counterparty’s long-term rating plus one notch, unless additional stresses are applied in our cash flow analysis to capture that risk.

Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we have tested additional scenarios by assuming that there is no interest floor in the transaction.

In applying both of the additional stresses mentioned above, our analysis shows that the credit enhancement available to the class A-1 notes (47%) is commensurate with the current rating. Therefore, we have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the notes.

