TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB-' rtg to Nuance $600M sr unsecd nts (Recov: 3)

Nuance is a provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers globally. We view its business profile as fair because of the fragmented nature of the voice and language solutions market. The technology for voice and language solutions is evolving rapidly, and is susceptible to competition from potential larger, better capitalized players. However, Nuance benefits from a leading presence in the voice and language market, a significant level of recurring revenues, and a diverse customer base serving the financial services, telecommunications, health care, and automotive end markets. Its entrenched position in this market has resulted in a number of designed-in wins, and it maintains an extensive and not easily replicated language library; both factors will be important in maintaining its competitive position. Nuance built its product and technology portfolio through R&D spending and the completion of more than 20 acquisitions over the past six years. Bolstered by acquisitions, GAAP revenues for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 were up 23% from a year ago to $1.55 billion. We expect Nuance’s revenue growth rate to continue in the low-20% area over the next year as a result of both organic growth and contributions from recent acquisitions.

We view Nuance’s financial profile as significant, highlighted by its acquisition growth strategy. It acquired six companies since June 2011 for approximately $840 million in cash and $65 million in deferred payments. Despite its aggressive acquisition growth strategy, Nuance has demonstrated successful integration of its acquisitions-with EBITDA margins growing from the mid-20% area in 2008 to 32% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Pro forma for the senior unsecured note issuance, operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is likely to be about 4.7x at close, high for a significant financial risk profile and primarily a result of deferred revenue recognition from recent acquisitions not allowed according to GAAP. We expect leverage to decline to below 4x over the next year, as deferred revenue from recent acquisitions is recognized, and as Nuance generates revenue and EBITDA growth organically and through contributions from potential future acquisitions.

Liquidity

Nuance has “adequate” liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for at least the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of approximately $1.1 billion, pro forma for the senior unsecured debt issuance, and expected positive annual free operating cash flow (FOCF). Additional liquidity is provided by the company’s $75 million revolving credit facility. We expect uses to include moderate growth-related working capital investments, and annual capital expenditures less than 5% of revenues. We also expect acquisitions to remain a use of cash.

Relevant aspects of Nuance’s liquidity include:

-- We see sources to be in excess of uses for the next 24 months, in part reflecting no significant near-term debt maturities.

-- We expect net sources to be positive in the near term, even if EBITDA declines 50% decline from June 30, 2012 levels.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects Nuance’s leading presence in the voice and language solutions market, a significant level of recurring revenues, a diverse customer base, and its track record of organic growth and successful integrations of acquisitions. We expect that EBITDA growth, both organic and from recent acquisitions, will bring leverage back below 4x over the coming year.

An upgrade would be predicated on successful integration of its recent acquisitions and sustained leverage below the 3x area. While not currently expected, we could lower the rating if EBITDA deteriorates due to increased competitive pressure or acquisition integration challenges, leading to sustained leverage above the mid-4x level.

Ratings List

Nuance Communications Inc.

Ratings Affirmed

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

Senior Secured BB+

Recovery Rating 1

Senior Unsecured BB-

Recovery Rating 3

New Rating

Senior Unsecured

US$600 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 BB-

Recovery Rating 3