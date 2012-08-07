TEXT-S&P summary: Man Group PLC

With assets under management (AUM) of $52.7 billion at June 30, 2012, Man ranks as one of the largest publicly listed hedge fund managers globally. Man has now integrated GLG Partners Inc. (GLG), which it acquired in 2010, and we continue to view GLG’s acquisition as broadly positive for Man’s business profile. In particular, GLG has broadened Man’s product offering and reduced its reliance on in-house investment manager AHL. We note, however, that AHL still comprises over a third of management fee revenue and that continued market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty have hindered its investment performance. Man reported that AHL was 11% below peak on a weighted-average basis as at July 20, 2012. Some GLG products, such as the GLG European Long Short Fund, GLG Global Convertible Fund, and GLG Market Neutral Fund, reported a competitive one- and three-year performance as at end-June 2012, and 34% of GLG performance eligible funds were at peak at June 30, 2012. However, we note that their performance remains weak in other areas, such as emerging markets.

Since the quarter ending June 30, 2011, investor risk aversion and weak investment performance have resulted in persistent net redemptions. Redemptions increased sharply in September 2011, resulting in $2.7 billion of net fund outflows for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2011. Although the pace of net redemptions has slowed since then ($1.4 billion during the most recent quarter ending June 30, 2012), we consider that the difficult operating environment and investment underperformance could continue to weigh on fund flows.

Man has high fee margins compared with traditional asset managers--its blended gross management fee margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2012, was 220 basis points (bps). However, its average margin declined from 232 bps for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011, largely because the share of AUM in guaranteed products, Man’s highest-margin product group, has decreased. We expect this trend to continue if assets flow into nonguaranteed formats and guaranteed products degear. We also note that maturities will reduce guaranteed products’ AUM.

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding nonrecurring items and net performance fees) covered gross interest payable by 4.8x in the nine months to Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 5.9x in the prior year. We expect this metric to barely improve to around 5x in the year to Dec. 31, 2012, despite the reduction in interest expense due to debt buybacks completed in September 2011 and April 2012. Leverage, measured by gross debt to adjusted EBITDA at March 31, 2011, was high at 2.8x. As a result of the referenced debt buybacks, this metric improved to 2.2x for the half-year ended June 30, 2012 (on an annualized basis). However, we expect this metric to remain around the 2.8x level for the full year to Dec. 31, 2012. This is because we assume that the announced cost reduction programs will not be sufficient to offset the pressure on revenues and consequently earnings in the near term.

Notwithstanding seasonal fluctuations, we consider that liquidity will remain adequate, reflecting our expectation that Man’s liquidity needs will remain lower than they have been in the past. However, we note the risk that an increase in dividends could reduce cash balances, raising net leverage.

We consider Man’s capitalization, as measured by the ratio of total tangible equity (TTE) to AUM at 2.1% (at June 30, 2012) to be adequate. However, capitalization may not be as supportive a rating factor as it has been in the past, given Man’s policy of paying out at least 100% of net management fee earnings as dividends and the forthcoming implementation of Basel III and CRD IV (which would reduce the quantum of surplus regulatory capital).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Man’s business and financial profiles will no longer support the current rating level if weak investment performance and fund outflows persist.

A negative rating action could follow if:

-- We do not observe a sustained improvement in investment performance and net redemptions by year end 2012.

-- Liquidity weakens materially from current levels.

-- Gross leverage and interest cover metrics fall short of our expectations.

-- We perceive that reputational risks associated with shareholder pressures will be detrimental to the longer-term stability of the franchise.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Man returns to sustained net sales, investment performance is consistently strong and supportive of enhanced future fund inflows, and management acts in a way that adequately balances the priorities of bondholders and shareholders.

