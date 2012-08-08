TEXT-Fitch ups China's Sinopec to 'A+'/'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Limited’s (Sinopec) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A’. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

Simultaneously, Sinopec’s Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior unsecured rating have been upgraded to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. The agency has also upgraded the Short-Term Local Currency IDR to ‘F1+’ from ‘F1’ and affirmed the Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at ‘F1’.

The upgrade follows a review of Sinopec’s strategic and operational ties with the Chinese government (‘A+'/Stable; ‘AA-'/Negative) as well as of the tangible support it has received from the sovereign. This has led Fitch to now equalise Sinopec’s ratings with that of China. Sinopec is 76%-owned by the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), which in turn is wholly-owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China (SASAC). Sinopec is the most valuable asset of Sinopec Group, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the group’s assets.

Tangible support to the Sinopec group by the state includes continuing subsidies and increase in equity capital of the Sinopec Group. Sinopec’s strategic importance to China is underlined by its role as the country’s largest producer, distributor and retailer of refined oil and petrochemical products with an over 50% share in domestic refining and an over 60% share in petrochemicals. Sinopec bears the biggest burden of refinery losses among refiners in China due to the government’s refinery-gate price controls to manage China’s fuel prices. In 2011, Sinopec’s refining operations reported negative EBITDA of CNY24bn. The company has, however, been able to remain profitable due to its chemicals, upstream oil and gas production and its downstream operations (over 60% of China fuel sales). Although China is considering fuel price reforms, Fitch does not expect Sinopec’s function and policy role to significantly wane in the medium-term.

Furthermore, Sinopec has been increasing its oil and gas reserves with significant overseas acquisitions. Sinopec Group had 5.8bn BOE reserves at end-2011, with around a third of these overseas. Although these acquisitions have to an extent weakened Sinopec’s and its parent’s financial profile, Fitch views these acquisitions as important to meeting China’s energy security goals. Further, these acquisitions will help Sinopec’s operating profile, which is heavily skewed toward down-stream activities.

Sinopec’s standalone credit profile is tempered by the weak financial results of its refining operations, still high dependence on third-party crude oil supplies and its acquisitive track record. However, both Sinopec and its parent continue to maintain robust credit metrics; Sinopec’s leverage measured by fund flow from operations (FFO) to net debt was 1.7x and FFO interest coverage was over 20x in 2011 (parent’s metrics were only marginally weaker). Fitch expects the companies to maintain their leverage below 2.5x over the medium-term barring large debt funded acquisitions. Their liquidity is strong with sizable cash on hand and strong access to banks and capital markets.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-negative rating action on China

-evidence of weakening linkages between Sinopec and the government

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-positive rating action on China