TEXT-S&P places Austrian road project Ostregion debt on watch neg

Overview

-- We understand that Bonaventura Strassenerrichtungs GmbH, the operator of an Austrian road project financed through special-purpose vehicle Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr. 1 S.A., and Asfinag, the Austrian Roads Agency and the scheme’s grantor and offtaker, have not yet reached an agreement on the interpretation of Asfinag’s minimum-traffic guarantee, a key supporting rating factor.

-- We also understand that Bonaventura faces revenue deductions due to operating underperformance, although the project’s liquidity position remains adequate for the rating level at present.

-- We are therefore placing on CreditWatch negative our ‘B+’ long-term debt rating on Ostregion’s senior secured bonds and loan.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the increasing chance that we would lower the ratings by one or more notches if the project parties do not reach an agreement that allows the project to receive sufficient and timely top-up payments from Asfinag’s minimum-traffic guarantee within the next three months, or if penalty points for underperformance remain high.

Rating Action

On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its ‘B+’ long-term rating on EUR425 million in floating-rate senior secured bonds, due 2039, and a EUR350 million floating-rate senior secured loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+), due 2038. Both were borrowed by Luxembourg-registered special-purpose vehicle Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr. 1 S.A. (Ostregion).

The ‘2’ recovery rating, indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70%-90%), is not affected.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects an increasing chance that we could lower the ratings by one or more notches, if the project parties do not reach an agreement that allows the project to receive sufficient and timely top-up payments from the minimum-traffic guarantee extended by Asfinag, the Austrian Roads Agency, within the next three months, or if penalty points for underperformance remain high.

The proceeds of the bonds and loan are being used to finance the Ostregion Package 1 (Project Ypsilon), a 33-year public-private partnership concession to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a 52-kilometer stretch of motorway to the north of the City of Vienna (unsolicited ratings: AA+/Negative/A-1+). The proceeds were onlent to Bonaventura Strassenerrichtungs GmbH, the project concessionaire. The concession grantor and offtaker is the Austrian Roads Agency, Autobahnen- und Schnellstrassen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (Asfinag; AA+/Negative/A-1+).

The payment mechanism used to reimburse Bonaventura combines availability payments and shadow tolls.

The bonds and the loan benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac, not rated).

Under Standard & Poor’s criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline insurer, if any, or Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt. Therefore, the current rating on the bonds and the loan reflects the SPUR.

The ‘B+’ debt rating reflects a number of credit risks, including:

-- The transaction’s highly leveraged financial structure--total debt to equity stands at 99.8%;

-- The weak traffic record to date, which in our opinion has little chance of catching up with initial expectations;

-- High reliance on heavy-goods traffic, which is sensitive to the economy; and

-- Weak senior debt coverage ratio forecast under our base-case scenario; we assume that this ratio could fall below the default ratio (1.05x) at several points, leaving the project dependent on Asfinag’s minimum revenue guarantee.

These risks are partially offset by the following strengths:

-- No construction risk;

-- Limited traffic risk, mitigated by the availability of payments accounting for the bulk of the project’s revenues;

-- A supportive concession agreement that includes compensation payments from Asfinag to restore the senior debt service coverage ratio (SDSCR) of 1.05x if traffic is lower than expected;

-- Relatively low operational risk; and

-- Liquidity support in the form of a fully funded six-month debt service reserve account and dividend lockup occurring at a senior debt service coverage ratio of 1.125x, increasing to 1.15x in the later stages of the project.

We understand that Bonaventura and Asfinag have not yet agreed how to interpret Asfinag’s minimum-traffic guarantee, a key supporting factor for the current rating level, given the subdued traffic performance and forecast.

We are also concerned that, during the last half of 2011, Bonaventura faced revenue deductions due to operating underperformance. We understand, however, that Bonaventura has received far fewer of the “penalty points” that indicate lower-than-contracted service quality in the first half of 2012.

The project has so far met its debt service in full and on time, and the debt service reserve account has not been tapped despite the operating underperformance and the absence of Asfinag’s guarantee payments. Cash has been locked in the project by the deferral of all four mezzanine debt service payments to date.

For further information, see the Transaction Update published today.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement following the conclusion of the discussions between the project parties on the interpretation the minimum-traffic guarantee.

We could lower the rating by one or more notches if we see increasing risk that a lack of agreement between the parties may delay Asfinag’s guarantee payment from 2012. We could also lower the rating if the level of performance penalty points remains high or operating costs increase. Either would jeopardize our expectation for the ‘B+’ rating level that the debt-service-coverage ratio will be at least 1.05x.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we are certain that the minimum-traffic guarantee will be paid on time and in a sufficient amount to offset traffic underperformance, and if costs and operating performance improve in line with the initial forecast.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr. 1 S.A.

Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+/Stable

Recovery Rating 2 2