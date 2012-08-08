TEXT-S&P lowers all rtgs in Cartesio series 2003-1 Italian ABS deal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Aug. 3, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on Dexia Crediop --one of the swap counterparties in Cartesio’s series 2003-1.

-- Following the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have today lowered all of our ratings in Cartesio’s series 2003-1.

-- Cartesio’s series 2003-1 is a medium-term note program, with receivables represented by payments under lease contracts between the originator, SAN.IM (a company owned by Region of Lazio), and certain healthcare entities as collateral.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘B+ (sf)’ from ‘BB- (sf)’ its credit ratings on Cartesio S.r.l.’s series 2003-1 class 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 notes.

Today’s rating actions follow our Aug. 3, 2012 downgrade of Dexia Crediop SpA (B+/Negative/B)--one of the swap counterparties in the transaction--and reflect the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Italy-Based Bank Dexia Crediop SpA Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘B+’ On Weak Liquidity; Outlook Negative,” published on Aug. 3, 2012, and “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012). We also lowered all of our ratings in the transaction on Aug. 2, 2012, following our Feb. 10, 2012 downgrade of Dexia Crediop (see: “All Cartesio Series 2003-1 Italian ABS Transaction Ratings Lowered Following Counterparty Downgrade,” published on Aug. 2, 2012, and “Research Update: Dexia Crediop Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘BB-’ On Italy BICRA Change, ‘B’ Short-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Negative,” published on Feb. 10, 2012).

The transaction documents relating to the swaps provided by Dexia Crediop are not consistent with our 2012 counterparty criteria, and they do not include a replacement framework. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, if a swap agreement does not reflect a replacement framework consistent with any of our current or previous counterparty criteria, the counterparty can support note ratings no higher than our long-term rating on the relevant counterparty.

After lowering to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’ our long-term rating on Dexia Crediop, we have therefore today lowered our ratings on all of Cartesio’s notes to the same level as our rating on the counterparty.

Cartesio’s series 2003-1 is a medium-term note program, with receivables represented by payments under lease contracts between the originator, SAN.IM (a company owned by Region of Lazio), and certain healthcare entities as collateral.

