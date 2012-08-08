TEXT-S&P afrms UniCredit Bank AG 'A/A-1' ratings; outlook negative

Outlook

The negative outlook on UniCredit Bank reflects that on its parent UniCredit. In turn, the outlook on UniCredit factors in the possibility that we could lower the ratings if, all other factors remaining equal, we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We could also lower our ratings on UniCredit if:

-- We see further weakening in domestic economic and banking industry conditions, or

-- We perceive that its asset quality metrics in 2012 and 2013 are markedly worse than what we currently anticipate under our baseline scenario.

If we lowered the ratings on UniCredit, we would reassess the UniCredit Bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as we believe that deterioration in the group’s creditworthiness may negatively affect our views of UniCredit Bank’s business position, capital, and funding and liquidity position, among others.

A revision of the outlook to stable would depend on a similar action taken on UniCredit, which would hinge on our anticipation of an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- UniCredit SpA ‘BBB+/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed Despite Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks; Outlook Negative, Aug. 3, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

UniCredit Bank AG

Unicredit Luxembourg S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1

UniCredit Bank AG

Senior Unsecured A

HVB U.S. Finance Inc.

Commercial Paper A-1

Downgraded

To From

UniCredit Bank AG

Subordinated BBB BBB+

Junior Subordinated BBB- BBB

HVB Capital LLC I

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

HVB Capital LLC II

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

HVB Capital LLC III

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

HVB Funding Trust I

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

HVB Funding Trust II

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

HVB Funding Trust III

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

Hypovereins Finance N.V.

Subordinated BBB BBB+

HVB Australia Pty. Ltd.

Subordinated BBB BBB+

N.B. This list does not include all ratings affected.