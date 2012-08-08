TEXT-S&P affirms UniCredit Bank Austria at 'A/A-1'; outlook negative

Rationale

The affirmation follows that on Bank Austria’s parent, UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on Aug. 3, 2012 (see “UniCredit SpA ‘BBB+/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed Despite Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks; Outlook Negative,” on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Profile. Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, we revised our assessment of UniCredit’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-'. We have consequently also revised Bank Austria’s SACP downward to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-'. In our view, Bank Austria’s SACP is sensitive to the deterioration of the parent’s SACP, given the tight operational interaction between the two entities, among other things.

We have lowered our assessment of Bank Austria’s capital and earnings position to “moderate” from “adequate,” as defined in our criteria, to reflect our anticipation that the weakening of UniCredit’s SACP will in turn affect Bank Austria’s SACP. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Bank Austria was 6.3% at year-end 2011, and we expect it to improve in 2012 and 2013 as a result of internal capital generation. However, we believe the ratio is unlikely to comfortably exceed 7% over the next 12-18 months, given the downside risk to earnings trends in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), due to the potential impact of persistently weak economic conditions in Western Europe. In this context, we think the parent could be less supportive of Bank Austria’s capitalization, particularly in light of the higher credit risk we see in UniCredit’s domestic operations that in our view puts its capital and earnings under pressure. Accordingly, we think that UniCredit could manage Bank Austria’s capital to operate with lower cushions relative to minimum regulatory requirements than in the past, and/or, among other things, take a higher dividend pay-out from its subsidiary than in the past.

The ratings continue to reflect the anchor of ‘bbb+', stemming from our view of blended economic risk for Bank Austria in CEE and its domestic operations. They also reflect our assessment of Bank Austria’s “strong” business position, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity. To the resulting SACP of ‘bbb+’ we add two notches of uplift because of our view of Bank Austria’s “high” systemic importance and a “moderately high” likelihood of support from the Austrian government, leading to the rating of ‘A’ on the bank.

The downgrade of Bank Austria’s subordinated and hybrid debt resulted from the downward revision of the bank’s SACP because we determine those debt ratings by notching downward from the SACP.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Bank Austria reflects that on the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and the bank’s parent, UniCredit. We could lower the ratings on UniCredit if, other factors remaining equal, we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited rating BBB+/Negative/A-2). We could also lower our ratings on UniCredit if we:

-- Saw further weakening in economic and banking industry conditions in Italy, or

-- Perceived that UniCredit’s asset quality metrics in 2012 and 2013 are markedly worse than we currently anticipate in our base-case scenario.

If we lowered the ratings on UniCredit, we would reassess Bank Austria’s SACP because we believe a deterioration of the group’s creditworthiness may negatively affect our view of Bank Austria’s business, risk, and funding and liquidity positions.

A revision of the outlook to stable would depend on a similar action being taken on UniCredit, which would hinge on our anticipation of an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system. An outlook revision to stable would also require a similar action on the Republic of Austria.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Negative/A-1

SACP bbb+ a-

Anchor bbb+ bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average Average

and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)

Support +2 +1

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support +2 +1

Additional Factors 0 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1

Senior Unsecured A

Commercial Paper A-1

Downgraded

To From

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Subordinated debt BBB BBB+

BA-CA Finance (Cayman) (2) Ltd.

Preferred Stock BB+ BBB-

BA-CA Finance (Cayman) Ltd.

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-