TEXT-Fitch affirms Cholamandalam Investment at 'Fitch AA-(ind)';outlook stable

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd.’s (CIFCL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed CIFCL’s INR6.75bn subordinated bonds at National Long-Term ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'.

The affirmation reflects CIFCL’s stable operating performance and established franchise in its core business of commercial vehicle financing. The company’s funding profile has improved from better matching of assets and liabilities and greater diversification among wholesale creditors. Credit costs have been steady through cycles in the core commercial vehicle loans segment (FY12: 73% of assets under management (AUM)). Gross non-performing loan ratio has been satisfactory (Q1FY13: about 0.9% on AUM).

However, CIFCL’s loan portfolio may come under pressure given the rapid loan growth (FY12: AUM growth of 47%) in recent years and the low seasoning of a large part of its loan portfolio. CIFCL’s weak core capitalisation and tighter on-balance sheet liquidity raise concerns, though some comfort is drawn from the liquidity available in group companies (the Murugappa Group) that had injected timely equity during the 2008 crisis.

Negative rating action may follow if the core capitalisation remains weak, or if there are any signs of deterioration in funding. A larger-than-expected increase in delinquencies can also lead to negative rating action. Conversely, consistently strengthened capitalisation levels and a diversified funding profile while maintaining comfortable asset quality could lead to positive rating action.

The weakening macroeconomic conditions amid a high interest rate environment exposes CIFCL’s loan portfolio to asset quality pressures. However, Fitch expects a low vulnerability of the company’s light and small commercial vehicle financing segments (around 52% of commercial vehicle portfolio) towards the economic downturn.

CIFCL’s capitalisation is low with core equity Tier 1 at 9.6% in Q1FY13. This declines to 9.4% on adjusting for credit enhancements (first loss) on bilateral assignments. The positive impact of the equities raised by the company in FY11 (INR2.5bn) and FY12 (INR2.1bn) was offset by the high loan growth coupled with low internal accruals.

Fitch notes that although the company depends upon financial institutions (mostly banks) for its funding requirements, concentration risks are mitigated by its funding facilities being spread over several banks. Also, borrowings are mostly of a long tenure and assets and liability tenures are largely matched. However, a sizeable proportion of longer tenure assets (loan against property) creates material asset-liability mismatches in medium-term buckets.

The rating of CIFCL’s subordinated bonds, which qualify as lower Tier II capital, is equalised to its National Long-Term rating as per Fitch’s National Ratings Criteria.

CIFCL is one of India’s largest non-banking asset finance company (FY12: AUM INR145.9bn). It has carved a niche for itself in financing small and light commercial vehicles, which is the fastest-growing commercial vehicles segment characterised by the limited presence of banks.