TEXT-Fitch assigns Republic of Khakassia's RUB2bn bond expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Republic of Khakassia's RUB2bn bond expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Khakassia’s upcoming RUB2bn domestic bond issue, due 9 August 2015, an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB-(EXP)’ and an expected National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)(EXP)'.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of ‘BB-’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable Outlooks. The region’s Short-term foreign currency rating is ‘B’.

The bond issue has a fixed-rate coupon, which rate will be set on 9 August 2012. The principal will be amortised by 40% of the initial bond issue value on 7 November 2013. The remaining 60% will be redeemed on 9 August 2015. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund capital expenditure.

A credit analysis on the Republic of Khakassia is available on www.fitchratings.com.

