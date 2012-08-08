TEXT-Fitch affirms Sagres STC S.A. Douro SME No. 2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagres STC S.A. Douro SME No.2’s notes, as follows:

EUR1,819,400,000 Class A (ISIN: PTSSCMOM0000): affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Negative

The affirmation reflects the credit enhancement of 44.3% which is provided by the subordination of the class B and C notes, the residual notes and a fully funded reserve fund of EUR90.97m. The residual notes are variable in size and address set-off risk. Due to a decrease in the transaction’s set-off exposure, the residual notes currently stand at EUR193.6m, compared to EUR363.1m at closing.

The notes’ credit enhancement is sufficient to withstand the agency’s ‘Asf’ rating stress with sufficient cushion despite the deteriorating performance of the securitised portfolio since the transaction’s last surveillance review in March 2012. The rating of the class A notes is capped at ‘Asf’'/Negative, five notches above the rating of Portugal (‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’), according to the agency’s criteria.

The transaction is still in its replenishment period, which ends in March 2014. Replenishment is dependent on the portfolio’s performance, among others, and stops if the cumulative amount of defaulted receivables (defined as loans more than 90 days in arrears) exceeds 7% of the outstanding balance. Current defaults as of the May 2012 investor report were EUR73.7m and accounted for 2.3% of outstanding balance, compared to EUR41.4m and 1.2% as of the February 2012 investor report.

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of term loans, credit lines and commercial paper facilities granted by Banco BPI, S.A. (‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’) to small and medium sized enterprises in Portugal.