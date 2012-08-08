TEXT-S&P rates Soc Gen sub ALD International 'BBB/A-2';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- France-based ALD International S.A. (ALD), a 100% subsidiary of Societe Generale (SG), is a leading European leasing and fleet management company with a good franchise, offset by low capitalization.

-- We consider ALD to be a “moderately strategic” subsidiary of SG, as defined in our criteria.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to ALD, with a stable outlook.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ALD will maintain a satisfactory stand-alone credit profile and remain a “moderately strategic” subsidiary of SG.

Rating Action

On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to ALD International S.A. (ALD), a French leasing and fleet management company and 100% subsidiary of Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable/A-1). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

We consider ALD to be a “moderately strategic” subsidiary of SG, as our criteria define the term. Consequently, we rate ALD one notch higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bbb-'. Our opinion of ALD’s satisfactory business risk and financial risk profiles relative to those of peers, underpins our SACP assessment.

We consider that ALD has a narrow business focus that is mitigated by its adequate geographic diversification, good franchise, and balanced revenues. ALD targets only corporate customers and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). With its brand-diversified managed fleet of 904,000 vehicles as of end-December 2011, ALD is No. 2 in Europe and No. 3 worldwide in its business segment. It commands leading market positions in most of the 37 countries where it operates. Net interest income and noninterest income contribute equally to ALD’s revenues, respectively averaging 57% and 43% over the past five years.

We believe that ALD has lower credit risk than most peers, notably thanks to its clientele comprising only corporate customers and SMEs, the secured nature of its product, its geographic diversification, and the above-average granularity of its corporate and SMEs portfolio compared with peers’. Credit losses will likely remain low, at about 30 basis points in the next couple of years, in our view.

We believe ALD is structurally exposed to the price fluctuations of secondhand vehicles, but that it is adequately managing the ensuing residual value risk. However, we note that it may lead the company to post more volatile earnings related to the car remarketing process. However, we believe that car sales results should be in the black again in 2012 and 2013.

ALD had better profitability than peers’ at year-end 2011. It has been able to grow revenues without markedly increasing its cost base during the past five years. However, ALD has a cost-to-income ratio that remains higher than peers’ average, and a history of volatile earnings, notably related to used car sales losses incurred during the 2008-2009 crisis. We expect revenue growth to continue at a lower pace than before, and profitability to become more stable and resilient, mainly owing to better performance of used car sales.

ALD’s capitalization is substantially lower than levels at peers, and is in our view the main rating weakness. Given ALD’s unregulated status, low capital base, and 100% ownership by SG, which retains all control over its subsidiary, we also consider that ALD has very low financial flexibility.

We factor into our analysis of ALD’s funding and liquidity risk the strong support it receives from its shareholder, as ALD is almost entirely refinanced by SG. Despite ALD’s efforts to diversify its funding base in the next couple of years, we expect SG’s ongoing support to ALD’s funding and liquidity to remain strong. We note that ALD has nearly no interest rate risk or currency risk thanks to cautious management backed by SG.

In its strategic plan, SG has indicated that specialized financing is not among its core businesses. In addition, we view the leasing and fleet management business as not being important for the long-term strategy of a bank in general. However, we consider that ALD could benefit from some extraordinary support from SG if needed.

ALD is the nonoperating holding company of a group of fully controlled operating entities, none of which are regulated, except for one Ireland-based reinsurance subsidiary. We factor into our ratings the absence of constraints, regulatory among others, that would prevent the operating entities from upstreaming cash to ALD. In accordance with our criteria, we are not applying to the rating on ALD any notching down from the creditworthiness of the consolidated operating entities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that ALD will maintain a satisfactory SACP and remain a “moderately strategic” subsidiary of SG. We think ALD will retain its position as a leading European leasing and fleet management company with a good franchise, moderate credit risk, adequate residual value risk management, good profitability, strong funding and liquidity support from SG, and low capitalization.

We could revise the outlook to negative if we saw signs of weakening in ongoing support or in the likelihood of extraordinary support from SG. This could take the form of perceived lower ongoing funding and liquidity support, for instance. SG could also demonstrate reluctance to provide support to ALD in the event of extraordinary financial stress at the subsidiary, or announce its intention to sell ALD. In such cases, we will review any new conditions in the relationship between ALD and SG, which in turn could lead us to revise ALD’s subsidiary status within SG to “nonstrategic” from “moderately strategic.”

We could take a positive rating action if, everything else remaining equal, ALD significantly improved its capitalization or, over the long term, demonstrated an above-average, stable, and resilient profitability.

