FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC ----------------------- 08-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Ireland

Primary SIC: Converted paper

products, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--

01-Jun-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

28-Apr-2008 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit Kappa) reflect its aggressive financial risk profile, exposure to volatile raw material prices, and cyclical industry conditions. Balancing these risk factors are the group’s satisfactory business risk profile, supported by Smurfit Kappa’s leading position in the European containerboard and corrugated board markets, good geographic diversity, and high level of forward integrated operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.