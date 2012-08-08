FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects by raising rtgs on 3 Barclays Bank notes to 'A+'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects by raising rtgs on 3 Barclays Bank notes to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 08 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has raised to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ its issue ratings on three single-name credit-linked notes of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1). The reference entity for the notes is the State of Israel (foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). Due to an error we did not raise the ratings on the three credit-linked notes when we raised the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the State of Israel to ‘A+’ on Sept. 9, 2011.

The notes are:

-- ILS30 mil var rate credit-linked med-term nts ser GSN23479 due 03/21/2022 (Support: Israel (State of)); ISIN: XS0487847633

-- US$20 mil fltg rate credit-linked med-term nts ser GSN20912 due 12/20/2019 (Support: Israel (State of)); ISIN: XS0471399021

-- ILS190 mil 6.45% credit linked nts ser GSN25953 due 06/22/2020 (Underlying Obligor: Israel (State of)); ISIN XS0511401761

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.