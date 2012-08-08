FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Abacas 1 and 2 at 'F1+(zaf)'
August 8, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Abacas 1 and 2 at 'F1+(zaf)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asset Backed Arbitraged Securities (Pty) Limited’s (Abacas) Series 1 and Series 2 asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes’ National Short-term rating at ‘F1+(zaf)', following a satisfactory review of the conduit.

The rating action incorporated an onsite discussion with the management of the programme’s administrator, ABSA Capital, a division of ABSA Bank Limited (ABSA; ‘AA+(zaf)'/Stable/‘F1+(zaf)') as well as Abacas’ performance, ABCP issuance, IT systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition over the past 12 months, which were deemed to be in line with its market peers.

Fitch has been notified by ABSA of its intention to restructure the programme prior to end-2012 and as a result, Abacas has not issued any ABCP since December 2011 and all funded assets have been removed. The agency will determine the impact of the restructure on the ratings it maintains for Abacas and provide further comment upon its conclusion.

