TEXT-Fitch updates global rating criteria for corporate CDOs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global rating criteria for corporate collateralised debt obligations (CDOs). The report supersedes and replaces the existing “Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs”, dated 10 August 2011. The agency does not anticipate any rating changes from the implementation of this criteria update.

Fitch has updated the surveillance approach, replacing the concept of formulaic credit enhancement erosion with analytical judgement of the credit committee in order to avoid excessive rating volatility for senior ratings. Rating actions will generally be taken if the methodology suggests a rating change of at least one category from the current rating.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs

here