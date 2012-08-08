TEXT-S&P summary: Lunds Energikoncernen AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 -

Summary analysis -- Lunds Energikoncernen AB ---------------------- 08-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Feb-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

16-Dec-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

SEK500 mil fltg rate nts due 02/21/2014 BBB+ 10-Feb-2011

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based multi-utility Lunds Energikoncernen AB (publ) (LEAB) are based on the group’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘bbb-'. The SACP reflects our view that the company has a “satisfactory” business risk profile and a “significant” financial risk profile. The ratings reflect our opinion that there is a “moderately high” likelihood that LEAB’s 82%-owner, the Municipality of Lund (AAA/Stable/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. Our opinion is based on our assessment of LEAB’s “important” role for Lund municipality and the “strong” link between LEAB and Lund.