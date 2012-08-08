TEXT-Fitch affirms Germany at 'AAA'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘AAA’. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Germany’s Country Ceiling at ‘AAA’ and Short- term foreign currency IDR at ‘F1+'.

The affirmation reflects Germany’s longstanding credit strengths and robust economic performance over the past two years. Against the background of fragile global recovery and the intensification of the eurozone crisis, Germany has recorded strong GDP growth and a declining trend in unemployment, partly as a result of previous structural reforms.

Several factors contribute to Germany’s solid macroeconomic position. Germany is the only major advanced economy which had lower unemployment rate in H112 than it had in 2007. The level of German GDP has increased by a cumulative 5.8% since the beginning of 2010, compared to 2.3% for the eurozone. The monetary conditions set for the entire eurozone by the ECB are accommodative for Germany given the strong cyclical position of its economy. As a consequence of safe-haven capital inflows, yields are also at extremely low levels. Furthermore, Germany has a strong net external creditor position and a large, albeit gradually declining, current account surplus.

The German financial sector has stabilised since 2009 and liquidity is abundant in the current environment. However, meeting Basel III requirements will remain a challenge for German banks in light of modest profitability and still a high leverage. Since mid-2008, German banks have cut their total eurozone exposure by EUR332bn, a 30% fall, of which EUR187bn was withdrawn from Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal, a fall of 44%. Despite this fast pace of deleveraging, the quality of the remaining assets may well deteriorate further as the recession deepens in the periphery.

Germany has all the ingredients of a declining public debt path. The economy is growing, budget deficit is moderate and nominal interest rates reached record low levels. Nevertheless the longer track record serves as a warning sign. Despite the fiscal rules of the eurozone, the debt/GDP ratio had increased to 83% by 2010 from 55% in 1995. During the 13 years of monetary union, the German debt ratio declined in only five years and has been above the 60% reference value since 2003.

Following the pledge of EUR100bn to recapitalise the Spanish banking sector, Fitch considers the likelihood of disbursing all of the EFSF’s EUR440bn lending capacity to have risen significantly. Given Germany’s maximum guarantee of EUR211bn, this would translate into a 7pp increase in the gross debt/GDP ratio.

Germany remains exposed to the systemic component of the crisis. A significantly deeper recession of its large eurozone trading partners could also push Germany into recession with negative repercussions for the fiscal stance as well. Furthermore, additional sizeable contribution to eurozone bail-out funds, on top of the EFSF guarantees, could push German debt level above 90% of GDP, close to the upper limit Fitch generally considers consistent with a ‘AAA’ rating. Materialisation of these risks would put downward pressure on the rating.