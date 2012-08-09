TEXT-Fitch: SOE debt main contingent risk for Chinese LRGs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings says potential contingent liabilities of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are the main risk facing Chinese local and regional governments (LRGs).

In a newly published report, Fitch says that because LRGs are generally prohibited from issuing bonds, SOEs have been used as their main financing vehicles. A number of these institutions have taken on significant debt to fund LRG spending on infrastructure and other investments. LRG debt, including that of SOEs, is reportedly at RMB10.7trn. While certain SOEs are profitable entities that can service their debt, others may require financial support from LRGs.

Apart from debt, Fitch also looks at each LRG’s institutional framework, political priorities and governance, socio-economic profile, and budgetary performance when assessing its credit profile.

Fitch expects Chinese LRGs to fall into three broad rating categories. First, those with a strong socio-economic profile, healthy budgetary performance and low debt levels may be rated in line with the sovereign. Second, those with a sound socio-economic profile, and moderate budgetary performance and debt levels could be rated below the sovereign by up to four notches. Last, those with a weak socio-economic profile, ongoing large budgetary deficits and significant debt levels would likely be rated at the non-investment grade level.

The Chinese subnational sector consists of four core levels with around 44,000 subnational units (excluding villages). At the top of the structure is 33 provincial administrations, followed by 333 prefectures, 2,858 counties and around 40,800 townships.

