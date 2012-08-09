TEXT-S&P ratings - Schaeffler AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 -
Ratings -- Schaeffler AG ------------------------------------------ 09-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Ball and roller
bearings
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--
27-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Schaeffler Finance B.V.
Rating Rating Date
EUR450 mil fltg rate C2 bank ln due 01/27/2017 B+ 09-Aug-2012
US$1.275 bil fltg rate bank ln due 01/27/2017 B+ 09-Aug-2012
Oblig: Schaeffler AG