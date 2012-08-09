TEXT-S&P ratings - Schaeffler AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Schaeffler AG ------------------------------------------ 09-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Ball and roller

bearings

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--

27-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Schaeffler Finance B.V.

Rating Rating Date

EUR450 mil fltg rate C2 bank ln due 01/27/2017 B+ 09-Aug-2012

US$1.275 bil fltg rate bank ln due 01/27/2017 B+ 09-Aug-2012