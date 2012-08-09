TEXT-S&P affirms InterContinental Hotels 'BBB' rtg; outlook stable

Aug 09 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) plans to pay a $1 billion extraordinary shareholder return (comprising a $500 million extraordinary dividend and a $500 million share buyback program).

-- In our view, the extraordinary shareholder return is likely to weaken IHG’s credit metrics, but we anticipate that under our base-case scenario they will remain commensurate with the current rating.

-- We are therefore affirming our long-term corporate credit rating on IHG at ‘BBB’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that IHG’s credit measures will remain in line with the ‘BBB’ rating.

Rating Action

On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation follows IHG’s announcement that it plans to pay a $1 billion extraordinary shareholder return comprised of a $500 million extraordinary dividend to shareholders in 2012 and a $500 million share buyback program, which will commence in the fourth quarter of 2012. IHG will fund this outflow partly through asset disposals, such as the sale of the Barclay Hotel in New York, (no details on likely proceeds are publicly available at this stage) and, above all, through higher drawings on IHG’s revolving credit facility (RCF).

Over the next 24 months, as IHG completes its $1 billion extraordinary shareholder return, we forecast that the company’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA is likely to remain at less than 3x, and that funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted net debt will be between 25% and 30%. These measures are in line with our thresholds for a ‘BBB’ rating, of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3x and FFO to debt of more than 25%.

IHG’s credit measures are also in line with a “significant” financial risk profile, according to our criteria. We deem the impact of the proposed transaction on IHG’s financial risk profile to be marginal, because our previous assessment had already factored in the potential for a high shareholder return. The proposed transaction reflects an increased focus on shareholder remuneration, after about three years of deleveraging. However, a transaction of this type and scale is consistent with our previous assessment of an “aggressive” financial policy and management’s view of optimal leverage ratios.

Our assessment of IHG’s “strong” business risk profile remains unchanged following the announcement. It is underpinned by our opinion of IHG’s sizable and high-quality network of hotels targeting multiple price segments, as well as its focus on less capital-intensive forms of hotel tenure. IHG operates its hotels principally through management contracts and franchises rather than owning or leasing them. Furthermore, our assessment reflects IHG’s fairly resilient business model in terms of free cash flow generation (as highlighted in the 2008-2009 global recession); its strong presence in a diverse range of international markets; and its established relationships with a growing portfolio of third-party hotel owners. These factors are somewhat tempered by the cyclical nature of the lodging industry, evident in the material industry downturn in 2009, and the susceptibility of the travel and leisure industries to global political and financial events.

The rating incorporates the following assumptions related to IHG’s operating performance and financial policy:

-- Mid-single-digit growth in revenues per available room (RevPAR) in 2012. In terms of the size of the group’s hotel network, in 2012, we believe the number of rooms will likely only grow by about 2% as a result of financing constraints on new hotel development.

-- About 3% top-line revenue growth to about $1,820 million in the year to Dec. 31, 2012 (post disposal of the Barclay Hotel), and EBITDA of about $700 million in the same period.

-- For the financial year to Dec. 31, 2013, mid-single-digit growth in total revenues and about $750 million-$755 million of EBITDA.

-- A material decline in discretionary cash flow in the next few years, as a result of increased investments and the recently announced sizable program of shareholder returns.

Liquidity

We assess IHG’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. We forecast that the company’s sources of liquidity, including free operating cash flow, cash on hand, and access to the $1.070 billion RCF, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12-18 months.

In our view, IHG’s liquidity is also supported by:

-- Our forecast that net sources of cash will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15% in the coming year;

-- Material headroom under financial covenants, which we project could withstand a 15% reduction in EBITDA;

-- Our assumption that the group could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of its limited maintenance capital expenditure (capex);

-- IHG’s proven ability to reduce costs and capex when the lodging market enters a down cycle;

-- No significant debt maturities over the next 12-24 months (the GBP250 million 6% senior unsecured bond is not due until 2016, along with the RCF); and

-- Our view of IHG’s well-established and solid relationships with banks, and generally high standing in the credit markets.

The significant cash outflow that we project in 2012-2013 is mostly discretionary (shareholders returns and material expansionary capex). IHG’s ability and willingness to reduce or postpone a proportion of this outflow is a clear supporting factor underpinning our overall assessment of “adequate” liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that IHG will report low to mid-single-digit growth in revenues and a modest improvement in profitability margins in 2012. We also project growth in revenues and profitability for 2013. However, we note that the timing and magnitude of turning points and cyclical downturns in lodging industry performance have proved difficult to forecast with accuracy in the past.

Following the announcement of the $1 billion extraordinary shareholder return, the headroom under the current rating level is likely to shrink materially. We therefore anticipate that IHG will maintain a fairly prudent approach against unexpected earnings weakness when making decisions regarding the timing of future investments and shareholder returns, in order to maintain “adequate” liquidity headroom and credit metrics consistent with a ‘BBB’ rating. We view adjusted FFO to net debt of more than 25% on a consistent basis, and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3x as commensurate with a ‘BBB’ rating.

We could lower the ratings in the event that material revenue or margin erosion, combined with aggressive timing of shareholder returns and investments, led to adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing to more than 3.5x, and/or FFO to debt falling to less than 25% on a consistent basis. Furthermore, unexpected deterioration of the company’s liquidity could place pressure on the rating.

We consider an upgrade to be unlikely at this point, because we deem the rating to be effectively capped by the absence of a long-term commitment from IHG to sustain credit metrics at levels consistent with a higher rating.

