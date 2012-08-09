FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Power Finance Corp. Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 9, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Power Finance Corp. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Power Finance Corp. Ltd. ---------------------- 09-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Local currency BBB-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Federal &

fed.-sponsored

credit

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR

24-Nov-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on India-based Power Finance Corp. Ltd. (PFC) is at the same level as the long-term sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3). We believe that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PFC in the event of financial distress.

Our rating is based on PFC’s critical role as the main government agency for financing India’s electricity sector. The company also has a very strong link with the government by virtue of its ownership and control. The government’s stake in PFC is 73.7%. In our opinion, the government is gradually allowing more independence to self-supporting state companies. Moreover, in the pursuit of diversification, PFC’s role might expand in five to seven years to include areas that are outside its current policy role of financing the power sector, such as banking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.