TEXT-Fitch Indian ratings monthly august 2012 - highlights

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has published the July edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter.

The impact of the changes proposed by RBI in loan restructuring norms on the Indian banking system is discussed in “Fitch: India Restructured Loan Proposal Would Boost Transparency (25 July 2012)”.

The other non-rating action commentary included in this month’s issue is “Fitch: Indian SF Stable Across Asset Classes in Q212 (12 July 2012)”.

Fitch sees limited impact of falling rupee on Indian investment-grade corporates in a special report dated 3 July 2012. The agency has also published mid-year outlooks on “Indian Infrastructure Sector (16 July 2012)” and “Indian Power (31 July 2012)”.

As a regular feature, the newsletter also contains rating actions carried out by the agency in July 2012 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Indian Ratings Monthly - August 2012

