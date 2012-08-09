TEXT-S&P summary: The Balearic Islands (Autonomous Community of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 -

Summary analysis -- The Balearic Islands (Autonomous Community of) 09-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

07-Dec-2011 A-/-- A-/--

31-Mar-2010 A+/-- A+/--

30-Dec-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its rating on the Balearic Islands on the “evolving but sound” institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions, according to our criteria, and on our view that the deterioration in Spain’s economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases. The rating also reflects the region’s weak budgetary performance and liquidity position in 2011, which underperformed our expectations.