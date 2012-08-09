TEXT-S&P summary: Carrefour Banque

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 -

Summary analysis -- Carrefour Banque ------------------------------ 09-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

16-Apr-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

08-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Core status to parent Carrefour S.A. and significant ongoing support from the minority shareholder.

-- Adequate franchise and access to client base in relation to the parent’s business position.

-- Good credit risk management.

-- Adequate capitalization considering the bank’s risk profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Risks from reliance on wholesale funding.

-- Business focus on consumer finance.

-- Execution risk related to diversifying its product offering.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ stable outlook on French-based Carrefour Banque mirrors that on parent Carrefour (BBB/Stable/A-2) given our approach of capping our rating on the bank at one notch above that on its corporate parent. It also reflects our view that Carrefour Banque will remain a core subsidiary of Carrefour and a strategically important subsidiary of BNP Paribas Personal Finance (BNPPPF; AA-/Negative/A-1+).

On a stand-alone basis, the stable outlook incorporates our anticipation that Carrefour Banque will be able to maintain adequate capitalization, tight control over credit risk, and sound management of liquidity. We could lower Carrefour Banque’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by one notch, if we saw a worsening in its credit risk profile in the current deteriorated economic environment. We could also lower the SACP by one notch if we considered that Carrefour Banque failed to build up its liquidity reserve, although this isn’t our base-case scenario. Everything else being equal a lowering by one notch of the SACP won’t lead to a downgrade of Carrefour Banque.

If we considered that BNPPPF’s support of or interest in Carrefour Banque was weakening, we could lower the rating on Carrefour Banque to the level of the rating on Carrefour. Evidence of waning interest would include a reduction in its ownership stake or a reluctance to provide liquidity and funding support when and if needed.

We would very likely downgrade Carrefour Banque if we downgraded Carrefour as a result of unsuccessful implementation of its restructuring program, more shareholder-friendly financial policy, or further deterioration in the business risk profile.

