TEXT-Fitch afrms Indian Express Newspapers (Mumbai) at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based commercial real estate company Indian Express Newspapers (Mumbai) Ltd’s (IENML) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch A-(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed IENML’s outstanding INR1,029m term loans at National Long-Term ‘Fitch A-(ind)'.

The ratings factor in The Indian Express Ltd’s (TIEL) efforts to pay off its share of the common debt with IENML to release its security charge on the building - Express Towers. TIEL’s share reduced to INR86.9m at end-July 2012 from INR658.5m outstanding at end-FY12. TIEL is likely to pay off its loan by end-FY13. IENML has been paying its share of interest and principle as per the repayment schedule. TIEL demerged from IENML, dividing the loan outstanding then in the ratio of 51% and 49% respectively.

Though the security charge has not been released fully, Fitch takes comfort from the fact that even if IENML has to service TIEL’s share of the remaining INR86.9m, the average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for FY13-FY16 remains comfortable at 1.34x.

The company is exposed to concentration risks as its top five clients account for 42% of the total area. Fitch notes that in the past IENML has successfully renegotiated rental contracts with its customers at higher rates as reflected in the improved average rental rates of INR 204/sqft in FY12 (FY11: INR200/sqft). However, its revenue might be impacted by a fall in average rental rates in case of non-renewal of agreements or rent renegotiation at lower rates.

The ratings also factor in the trend of tenants moving away from the primary business centre of Nariman point to the more economical and better located business districts in Mumbai suburbs. Fitch draws some comfort from Express Towers’ competitive average rental rates and state-of-the-art facilities, in line with new commercial constructions. IENML has been able to maintain a high level of occupancy of above 90% over FY11-FY12.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include a fall in occupancy level and average rental rates due to aggressive renegotiation resulting in average DSCR to fall below 1.2x.

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include an average DSCR of above 1.5x.

IENML manages the commercial real estate property, Express Towers, located in the Nariman Point region of South Mumbai. It is home to some of India’s premier businesses. In FY12, IENML reported revenue of INR860m (FY11: INR845m), operating EBITDA of INR591.5m (FY11: INR666m), operating EBITDA/gross interest expenses cover of 4.5x (FY11: 5.4x) and total adjusted debt/operating EBITDA was flat at 1.7x. DSCR for FY12 was 1.6x (FY11: 1.7x).