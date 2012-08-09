FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers ratings on all classes of FAB CBO 2003-1's notes
August 9, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers ratings on all classes of FAB CBO 2003-1's notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed FAB CBO 2003-1’s performance since our previous review and have applied our new CDO of SF criteria and our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- We also performed a credit and cash flow analysis using data from the April 2012 trustee report.

-- Based on this assessment, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes.

-- FAB CBO 2003-1 is a cash flow CDO of ABS transaction that closed in March 2003.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all classes of notes issued by FAB CBO 2003-1 B.V. (see list below).

FAB CBO 2003-1 is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction that closed in March 2003.

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance since our previous review on Feb. 9, 2011, and the application of our CDO of structured finance securities (CDO of SF) criteria, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see “Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology and Assumptions,” published on Feb. 21, 2012). We performed a credit and cash flow analysis using data from the April 2012 trustee report. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

