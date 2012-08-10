TEXT-Fitch affirms Vertex Funding's ABCP at 'F1sf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vertex Funding Corporation Pte Ltd’s (Vertex) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programme at ‘F1sf’. The programme is sponsored by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’).

Vertex is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote corporation organised under Singapore law and is funded by proceeds from either the issuance of unsecured short-term notes or loans from BTMU. Vertex purchases assets that meet the programme’s credit and investment guidelines. BTMU, Hong Kong Branch serves as Vertex’s administrative agent.

To ensure the full and timely repayment of maturing commercial paper, Vertex is supported by 100% programme-wide credit and liquidity facilities provided by BTMU. Under the facilities, BTMU is required to make an advance if there are insufficient funds available to repay maturing commercial paper, unless Vertex is bankrupt.