TEXT-Fitch affirms Horizon Funding's ABCP at 'F1sf'
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Horizon Funding's ABCP at 'F1sf'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Horizon Funding Corporation’s (Horizon) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programme at ‘F1sf’. The programme is sponsored by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’).

Horizon is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote corporation organised under Cayman Islands law and is funded by proceeds from either the issuance of unsecured short-term notes or loans from BTMU. Horizon purchases assets that meet the programme’s credit and investment guidelines. BTMU, Hong Kong Branch serves as Horizon’s administrative agent.

To ensure the full and timely repayment of maturing commercial paper, Horizon is supported by 100% programme-wide credit and liquidity facilities provided by BTMU. Under the facilities, BTMU is required to make an advance if there are insufficient funds available to repay maturing commercial paper, unless Horizon is bankrupt.

