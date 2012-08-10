FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Taishin FHC rtgs unaffected by acquisition plan
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 7:14 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Taishin FHC rtgs unaffected by acquisition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on the Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Taishin FHC; BBB-/Stable/A-3, cnA-/cnA-2) group would not be affected by the group’s plan to acquire New York Life Insurance Taiwan Corp. (NYLITC; not rated). In our view, the acquisition is likely to have a limited impact on Taishin FHC group’s credit profile given the small scale of NYLITC, which would account for less than 3% of the group’s consolidated net worth as of the end of December 2011. On Aug. 9, 2012, Taishin FHC announced its intention to buy NYLITC for an estimated total consideration of Taiwan dollar (NT$) 100 million. Taishin FHC’s Board has approved the acquisition proposal, but the acquisition remains subject to approval from Taiwan’s regulator.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.