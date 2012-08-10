TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of New Zealand's covered bonds at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of New Zealand’s (BNZ, ‘AA-'/Outlook Stable/‘F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’ following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds totalling NZD4.6bn were issued through either BNZ or BNZ International Finance Limited (BNZIF), a guaranteed issuing vehicle used for international funding by BNZ. Outstanding covered bonds under this programme are guaranteed by a bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle (SPV), established under the laws of New Zealand.

As a result of the review, Fitch has decreased BNZ’s Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 22.9% from 26.4% due to a re-evaluation of the liquidity of New Zealand’s covered bond market. New Zealand has now seen issuance by the four largest New Zealand banks with a total issuance amount of approximately NZD10.2bn. Looking forward the agency expects there will be continued issuance by New Zealand’s major banks, which will be further supported by the formalisation of a legislative framework, which is currently being reviewed by the New Zealand government.

The rating of the covered bonds is based on BNZ ’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AA-', the D-Factor of 22.9%, and the highest observed Asset Percentage(AP) of 83.3% over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as ‘AAA’ on a probability of default (PD) basis. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool through a bankruptcy remote SPV, the 12 month pre-maturity test triggered at the loss of ‘F1+’ or for future soft bullet issues, a 12 month maturity extension and a three month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following an issuer insolvency. It also reflects Fitch’s expectations that the cover pool assets can be transitioned to an alternative manager if required, the swap counterparty arrangements and the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand.

As of 30 June 2012, the cover pool consisted of 38,539 loans secured by first- ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD5.5bn. The portfolio is wholly composed of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 50.6%, and a weighted average seasoning of three years. Fixed-rate loans comprise 34.9% of the cover pool. In an ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 7.1%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 53.7%. The agency’s mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria, updated with New Zealand-specific risk adjustments that relate to the local mortgage market.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a ‘AAA’ stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.

Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down situation. Due to the shorter weighted average maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool, liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. The agency assumes this will be done by selling parts of the portfolio at a stressed cost. Interest and currency mismatches are hedged with BNZ.

The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain at ‘AAA’ as long as BNZ’s LT IDR is at least ‘A-'.

Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see ‘Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’ dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of BNZ’s covered bonds. However, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ‘AAA’ ratings could be maintained to ‘A’ from ‘A-'.