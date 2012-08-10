FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Sony Corp.
August 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sony Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sony Corp. --------------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Household audio

and video

equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 835699

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Oct-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

¥40 bil 1.16% bnds ser 16 due 09/20/2012 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥30 bil 1.57% bnds ser 17 due 06/19/2015 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥35 bil 1.52% bnds ser 19 due 03/19/2013 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥25 bil 1.75% bnds ser 20 due 12/18/2015 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥10.7 bil 1.403% bnds ser 22 due 12/20/2013 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥16.3 bil 2.004% bnds ser 23 due 12/20/2018 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥50 bil 2.068% bnds ser 26 due 06/20/2019 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥110 bil 1.298% bnds ser 25 due 06/20/2014 BBB+ 08-Feb-2012

¥10 bil 1.41% 10-year bnds ser 28 due

03/18/2022 BBB+ 06-Mar-2012

¥45 bil 0.664% 5-year bnds ser 27 due

03/17/2017 BBB+ 06-Mar-2012

