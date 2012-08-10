TEXT-S&P Ratings - Sony Global Treasury Services PLC

Aug 10 -
Ratings -- Sony Global Treasury Services PLC ---------------------- 10-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Investment
offices, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 83570L
Mult. CUSIP6: 83570M
Mult. CUSIP6: 83570R
Mult. CUSIP6: 83570T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
14-Oct-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Sony Corp.
Rating Rating Date
GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$7 bil A-2 14-Oct-2005
JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥500 bil A-2 20-Dec-2006