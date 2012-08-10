FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Sony Global Treasury Services PLC
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 8:04 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Sony Global Treasury Services PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sony Global Treasury Services PLC ---------------------- 10-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Investment

offices, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 83570L

Mult. CUSIP6: 83570M

Mult. CUSIP6: 83570R

Mult. CUSIP6: 83570T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Oct-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Sony Corp.

Rating Rating Date

GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$7 bil A-2 14-Oct-2005

JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥500 bil A-2 20-Dec-2006

