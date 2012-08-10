TEXT-S&P ratings - Zhaikmunai L.P.

Aug 10 -
Ratings -- Zhaikmunai L.P. ---------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--
22-Apr-2010 B-/-- B-/--
