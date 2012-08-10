FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises NDS Rtg to 'A+'; rtg withdrawn at issuer request
August 10, 2012 / 8:48 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises NDS Rtg to 'A+'; rtg withdrawn at issuer request

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rationale

The rating action factors in NDS’ enhanced credit profile, following its acquisition by the U.S.-based technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1+). Cisco announced the completion of its acquisition, for around $5 billion, on July 31, 2012. The upgrade takes into account the integration of all NDS’ operations into Cisco’s Service Provider Video Technology Group division.

The subsequent rating withdrawal was at the issuer’s request. We understand that all NDS’ debt outstanding was repaid on the transaction’s close.

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Not Rated Action

To To From

NDS Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating NR A+/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Pos/--

Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

NDS Finance Ltd.

Senior Secured NR BB/Watch Pos

Recovery Rating NR 2

