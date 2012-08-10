TEXT-S&P raises NDS Rtg to 'A+'; rtg withdrawn at issuer request

Rationale

The rating action factors in NDS’ enhanced credit profile, following its acquisition by the U.S.-based technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1+). Cisco announced the completion of its acquisition, for around $5 billion, on July 31, 2012. The upgrade takes into account the integration of all NDS’ operations into Cisco’s Service Provider Video Technology Group division.

The subsequent rating withdrawal was at the issuer’s request. We understand that all NDS’ debt outstanding was repaid on the transaction’s close.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Not Rated Action

To To From

NDS Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating NR A+/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Pos/--

Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

NDS Finance Ltd.

Senior Secured NR BB/Watch Pos

Recovery Rating NR 2