TEXT-S&P ratings - NDS Group Ltd.

Aug 10 -
Ratings -- NDS Group Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Aug-2012 NR/-- NR/--
06-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
17-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--
