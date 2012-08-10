TEXT-Fitch affirms Russia's Kostroma Region at 'B+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia’s Kostroma Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘B+', Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘B’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the region’s Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects the region’s outstanding debt issues.

The affirmation reflects the region’s improved budgetary performance underpinned by its steady economic growth in 2011 and low contingent liabilities. The ratings also take account of the region’s weak fiscal capacity, material level of direct risk with short-term debt maturity profile and weak cash position.

Fitch notes that a positive rating action is subject to the consolidation of its sound budgetary performance with margins in line with Fitch’s expectations coupled with debt stabilization and a longer maturity profile. Conversely, a deteriorated operating performance with a negative operating balance accompanied with increasing refinancing pressure would lead to downgrade.

Fitch expects the region to continue its sound budgetary performance in the medium term with an operating balance in the range of 9%-11% of operating revenue. The administration proved its commitment to prudent fiscal management by curbing operating expenditure below the annual growth rate of operating revenue in 2010-2011, which led to the improvement of the operating margin to 8.1% in 2011 (2010: 1.2%). The region’s deficit before debt variation narrowed to 5.5% of total revenue by end-2011 (2010: 13.8%).

Fitch expects the region’s direct risk to grow moderately to about RUB10bn in 2012, decreasing in relative terms below 60% of current revenue. The agency expects the debt burden to decline in relative terms below 55% of current revenue by end-2014. Debt coverage will gradually improve to five-six years during that period. The region’s direct risk increased to RUB9bn in 2011 from RUB8bn by end-2010. The region’s immediate refinancing risk is moderate, as Kostroma needs to refinance RUB2.1bn worth of outstanding obligations in H212.

The region’s contingent liabilities are minor and limited to immaterial risk stemming from public sector entities (PSEs). The PSEs’ financial debt totaled a modest RUB201.1m in 2011. The region had no outstanding guarantees issued since 2009.

The region’s administration expects the local economy to expand by about 3.5%-4% yoy in 2012. The region’s socio-economic profile is weaker than the average Russian region with per capita gross regional product (GRP) being 24% below the national median in 2010.

The Kostroma region is located in the central part of European Russia. The region’s capital, the City of Kostroma, is located 372km northeast of Moscow.

