TEXT-S&P summary: Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 10:14 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd. ----- 10-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Apr-2011 AA-/-- --/--

27-Nov-2001 AA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd., the wholly owned, Bermuda-based captive insurer of French oil and gas company Total S.A. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria and, as such, is rated at a level commensurate with the ratings on its parent. The ratings reflect Omnium’s integral role within the risk-management strategy of the Total group (Total or the group). Based on our base-case scenario, we expect Omnium to remain integral to Total’s risk-management strategy over the next 24 months.

