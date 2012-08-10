TEXT-S&P summary: Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 -
Summary analysis -- Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd. ----- 10-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda
Local currency AA-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Apr-2011 AA-/-- --/--
27-Nov-2001 AA/-- --/--
Rationale
Omnium Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd., the wholly owned, Bermuda-based captive insurer of French oil and gas company Total S.A. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria and, as such, is rated at a level commensurate with the ratings on its parent. The ratings reflect Omnium’s integral role within the risk-management strategy of the Total group (Total or the group). Based on our base-case scenario, we expect Omnium to remain integral to Total’s risk-management strategy over the next 24 months.