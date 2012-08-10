TEXT-S&P ratings - Bulgaria (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

Ratings -- Bulgaria (Republic of) --------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 12015K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

30-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR810 mil 7.50% bnds due 01/15/2013 BBB 30-Oct-2008

US$1.686 bil fltg rate callable libor-based

collat brady bnds ser A due 07/28/2024 BBB 30-Oct-2008

BGN50 mil 7.50% bnds due 01/08/2013 BBB 30-Oct-2008

EUR234.105 mil 5.75% nts due 09/29/2025 BBB 22-Dec-2010

EUR950 mil 4.25% nts due 07/09/2017 BBB 02-Jul-2012

BGN463.5 bil T-bills A-2 10-Aug-2012

US$1.27 bil bnds due 01/15/2015 BBB 30-Oct-2008