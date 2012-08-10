TEXT-S&P rates Bank of Aland PLC 'BBB/A-3'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB/A-3’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Bank of Aland PLC, a small, concentrated bank with a retail franchise in Finland’s Aland Islands, niche segments such as private banking on the Finnish mainland, and recently acquired operations in Sweden.

-- The ratings reflect the bank’s weak business position, strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, above-average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We consider the bank to have low systemic importance in Finland and consequently do not factor any extraordinary support into the ratings.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the bank’s capital base is stable and that its risk-adjusted capital ratio will remain at about 11% over the next 18-24 months.

Rating Action

On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB/A-3’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Finland-based Bank of Aland PLC (Alandsbanken). The outlook is stable.

Rationale The ratings reflect the bank’s “weak” business position, “strong” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “above average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We see Alandsbanken as having “low” systemic importance and factor no potential extraordinary government support into the ratings.