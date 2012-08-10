TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC Uralkali

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

Summary analysis -- OJSC Uralkali --------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jun-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Russia-based potash producer OJSC Uralkali reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

Key strengths include the company’s leading position in the global potash market, because it holds about 20% of the global capacity and production, and its potash reserve base, the second largest in the world. In addition, Uralkali operates in fundamentally strong industry conditions with high barriers to entry and its profitability is robust, supported by a low cost base. Also, we regard the financial policy as prudent. Uralkali targets a ratio of net debt to EBITDA lower than 2.0x and takes a balanced approach to investment spending and shareholder distributions, resulting in healthy credit metrics.

These strengths are partly offset, in our view, by the inherent cyclicality and volatility of the potash market, Uralkali’s concentration on a single product, and risks of operating in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’). Dividend pressure from servicing the substantial bank debt incurred by Uralkali’s five Russian shareholders, who together own a 55% stake in Uralkali, is another rating constraint. For example, Uralkali has announced a $2.5 billion share-buyback program, which we nevertheless think will result in a manageable increase in debt.