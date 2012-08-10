FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes July 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes July 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between July 1 and July 31, 2012 (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In July 2012, we issued a total of 41 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which four were issued for cash and hybrid CDOs and 37 were for synthetic CDOs. We issued no rating confirmation for a SME CLO this month.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CDO Amendments For Which S&P Provided Preliminary Or Final Rating Confirmation Between July 1 and July 31, 2012, Aug. 10, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.