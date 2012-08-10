TEXT-Fitch affirms Da Vinci Synthetic's notes

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Da Vinci Synthetic plc’s notes and removed the class A and B notes from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

EUR25.9m Class A: affirmed at ‘B-sf’; Outlook Negative; Off RWN

EUR20.8m Class B: affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Off RWN; Recovery Estimate 35%.

EUR7.7m Class C: affirmed at ‘Dsf’; Recovery Estimate 0%

The notes were originally placed on RWN following American Airlines’ announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code in 2011. Following a review of the transaction’s reports and current portfolio (as of the last servicer report in June 2012) the exposure to American Airlines has been removed. In total, USD26.2m of assets have, from March 2012 to June 2012 become non-eligible reference obligations and thus been removed from the reference portfolio.

The current portfolio contains 20 reference claims down from 29 in March 2012. Of the current portfolio, 11.25% is due to mature during the rest of 2012. Given that the transaction is exposed to concentration risk in certain airlines, should a credit event occur and be called on one of the large obligors (airlines) the class A could experience a default.

The transaction is a synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of financial leases and loans secured on aircrafts and associated aircraft collateral. Merrill Lynch International Bank entered into a credit default swap (CDS) with Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP) under which it sells protection on a reference portfolio of up to USD650m. All financial leases or loan obligations (the reference portfolio) relate to the financing or refinancing of aircrafts.