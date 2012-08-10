FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P drops 'BBB-' rtg on Dutch insurance holdco Ageas N.V.
August 10, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P drops 'BBB-' rtg on Dutch insurance holdco Ageas N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

Overview

-- Belgium-based insurer Ageas Group continues to streamline its operating structure.

-- The group has merged its Dutch holding company, Ageas N.V., into its Belgian holding company Ageas SA/NV, effective Aug. 7, 2012.

-- We are therefore withdrawing our ‘BBB-’ long-term rating on Ageas N.V.

-- This action has no effect on the ratings on Ageas SA/NV.

Rating Action

On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its ‘BBB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating on Ageas N.V., the Netherlands-based holding company of the Belgian insurance group Ageas. The outlook at the time of withdrawal was stable.

This rating action has no effect on the counterparty credit rating on the group’s Belgium-based holding company Ageas SA/NV (BBB-/Stable/--).

Rationale

The withdrawal follows the merger of Ageas N.V. into Ageas SA/NV. Together with Ageas SA/NV, Ageas N.V. was one of the two joint holding companies of the Ageas group. The operation reflects the group’s efforts to streamline its structure, particularly since Ageas group no longer operates in The Netherlands, where Ageas N.V. was domiciled. We understand this operation should have no effect on the Ageas group’s strategy or its shareholder breakdown.

Ratings List

Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Ageas N.V.

Counterparty Credit Rating NR/NR BBB-/Stable/A-3


