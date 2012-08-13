TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 -

Ratings -- PT Bumi Resources Tbk. --------------------------------- 13-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Aug-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

30-Oct-2009 BB/-- BB/--

