TEXT-S&P ratings - DONG Energy A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 -

Ratings -- DONG Energy A/S ---------------------------------------- 13-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Nov-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

02-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/15/2005: sr

unsecd A-/WatchN 18-Nov-2009

EUR500 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 05/07/2019 A-/WatchN 18-Nov-2009

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 05/07/2014 A-/WatchN 18-Nov-2009

EUR500 mil 4.00% med-term nts ser 4 due

12/16/2016 A-/WatchN 16-Dec-2009

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 5 due

12/16/2021 A-/WatchN 16-Dec-2009

£500 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 04/09/2040 A-/WatchN 26-Mar-2010

EUR1.3 bil fltg rate RCF due 17 Aug 2016 bank

ln A-/WatchN 23-Aug-2011

£750 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 01/12/2032 A-/WatchN 10-Jan-2012

EUR1.1 bil 5.50% callable perp sub cap secs

hybrid due 06/29/3005 BBB/WatchN 18-Nov-2009

EUR700 mil 7.75% hybrid due 06/01/3010 BB+/WatchN 16-Nov-2010