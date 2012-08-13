TEXT-S&P summary: Indian Railway Finance Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Indian Railway Finance Corp. ------------------ 13-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Local currency BBB-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Railroads

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The counterparty credit rating on Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC) reflects the “almost certain” likelihood that the government of India (unsolicited rating BBB-/Negative/A-3) will provide extraordinary support to the company in events of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the rating on IRFC with the long-term sovereign rating

The government, through the Ministry of Railways, fully owns IRFC. The company provides lease financing to Indian Railways, which is the only national rail transport provider in India and operates most of the country’s rail transport. IRFC is expected to meet about Indian rupee (INR) 150 billion of the railway ministry’s total outlay of INR601 billion for fiscal 2013, primarily to fund rolling stock assets.

According to our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following IRFC characteristics:

-- It is the only agency that provides Indian Railways with market funding to purchase rolling stock, locomotives, passenger coaches, and freight wagons. It has provided funding for the purchase of over 50% of Indian Railways’ rolling stock.

-- The government fully owns the company through the Ministry of Railways.

-- Indian Railways officials are part of the IRFC management.

We believe the following factors mitigate IRFC’s single customer risk: (1) IRFC’s importance to Indian Railways’ capital expenditure and replacement program; (2) the railways’ social, economic, and political importance to the government; and (3) the railway’s sizable capital requirements. We therefore do not distinguish the credit quality of the company from that of the government. IRFC’s indicative stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be ‘bbb-', is closely linked to the performance of the railways.

Regular capital infusions from the railway ministry support IRFC’s capitalization, which is adequate in our view. The ministry infused INR7.5 billion into the company in fiscal 2012. A provision for a INR14.5 billion infusion is made in the Railway Budget for fiscal 2013. The company can borrow up to ten times its capital. The company plans to raise INR150 billion during fiscal 2013. It proposes to issue tax-free bonds worth INR100 billion and fund the rest through a mix of taxable bonds, term loans, external commercial borrowings, and internal accruals.

Liquidity

In our view, IRFC’s liquidity is adequate. The company’s receivables from outstanding leased assets, its strong refinancing capability, and liquid assets support its cash-flow stability. IRFC’s receivables from the railways ministry, and cash and cash equivalent cover its repayments for fiscal 2013 well. The company’s asset-liability structure is well matched. IRFC relies primarily on wholesale funding, though the sources are well diversified across domestic and overseas capital markets. The company is one of the few government institutions that are allowed to issue tax-free bonds in the domestic capital market to access long-term financing at a low cost.

IRFC’s standard lease agreement with the railway ministry also supports the company’s liquidity. The annual deal has a clause under which the ministry has to fund (through advance bullet payment of lease rentals) IRFC’s debt-payment shortfall. The company can also access emergency funding through adjustments in the ministry’s sanctioned budget instead of having to wait for parliamentary approval.

Outlook

The negative outlook on IRFC reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on India. The equalization takes into account our expectation that IRFC’s role and link to the government will not change over the next few years. Consequently, any change in the sovereign rating will result in a change in the ratings on IRFC.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004