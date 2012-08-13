TEXT-Fitch affirms Norilsk Nickel at 'BB+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based non-ferrous metals producer OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel’s (NN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BB+'. The agency has also affirmed the company’s Short-term IDR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The ratings continue to reflect its exceptional operational profile and historically conservative financial profile. Disregarding the negative implications of the ongoing shareholder dispute and subject to the maintenance of an appropriate financial profile, the agency believes that NN could return to an investment grade rating. NN’s operational strength stems from its core Russian assets on the Taimyr Peninsula, which benefit from a uniquely rich ore body and long-life reserves. The company is the world’s leading producer of nickel and palladium, as well as a significant producer of copper/platinum.

The company’s Long-term IDR is notched down by three notches from its standalone level due to a combination of issuer specific corporate governance issues and the weak Russian business environment. The key individual corporate concern is the ongoing dispute between key NN shareholders, United Company RUSAL Plc (Rusal), and Interros Group. Fitch is concerned that an intensification of this dispute may result in actions which are to the detriment of debt holders and minority shareholders. The agency considers that the buyback of issued shares made by NN in FY2011 in the amount of USD9.0bn, as being an example of such actions. A resolution to the shareholder dispute, however this may ultimately occur, would nonetheless seem likely to involve an increase in NN’s debt burden.

FY2011 results showed a continued strong financial profile with EBITDAR margin of 50% and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage below 1.0x. The agency notes the high portion of short-term loans in the company’s loan portfolio (40% at end H112). Whilst not an immediate concern given the strong operational performance and low leverage, Fitch would expect the company to maintain adequate cash balances to offset forthcoming maturities.

Operating cash flows are forecast to fall year-on year under Fitch’s conservative price assumptions. Coming years will also see higher projected capex and simultaneously a high dividend payout ratio. For 2012 Fitch expects this to result in USD0.4bn of negative free cash flow, with negative USD1.7bn in 2013 (2011: positive free cash flow of USD1.2bn). Using this assumption FFO adjusted gross leverage will trend upwards to around 1.3x by end-2012 and to 1.9x by end-2013.

The assigned Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that a short-term resolution to the shareholder dispute is unlikely, and that the company’s operational performance and financial profile will remain sound.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- A sustained improvement in NN’s individual corporate governance including a resolution of the shareholders’ dispute together with the maintenance of FFO adjusted gross leverage below 2.0x.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- An occurrence within the next 18 months to two years of new corporate governance issues, which evidence the intensification of the dispute between NN’s shareholders

- Announcement of large debt funded acquisition (which would be treated as event risk)

- Significantly higher than expected cost inflation in the company’s core Russian operations

- Operational problems at core Russian operations resulting in a material and sustained reduction in output volumes

- FFO adjusted gross leverage consistently above 3.0x.

