TEXT-Fitch cuts Telenet N.V. to 'B+'; rates new secured issuance 'BB(EXP)'

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Telenet NV’s (Telenet) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B+’ from ‘BB’ and affirmed its Short-term IDR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has downgraded the senior secured rating of the group’s outstanding secured debt to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ and assigned an expected rating of ‘BB’ (EXP) to the company’s new secured issuance, announced today. Fitch has assigned Recovery ratings of ‘RR2’ to the secured debt. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this release.

The rating actions follow Telenet’s announcement of its intention to raise approximately EUR700m in new senior secured debt to fund a share buyback of approximately EUR656m. The combination of these transactions will result in leverage increasing by roughly one turn of EBITDA, taking unadjusted net debt EBITDA to above 5.0x at both 1H12 (pro-forma for the announcement) and forecast FY2012.

While Telenet has consistently demonstrated strong pre-distribution free cash flow generation and an ability to deleverage, the level and debt-funded nature of distributions suggests a willingness to maintain higher leverage than previously anticipated by Fitch. The agency had previously expected leverage (including finance leases) to be managed up to around 4.0x and guided that a metric consistently trending in the 4.3x-4.5x range would pressure the ratings. Financial policy was identified as the single most significant threat to the ratings given the company’s strong operational performance. Fitch’s base case now envisages the metric trending in the high 4s through 2014 and potentially beyond, depending on future distributions.

Management target leverage remains net senior debt to EBITDA of 3.5x-4.5x. Finance leases add approximately 0.5x to these levels, implying a total net leverage of up to 5.0x. Distributions (including capital reductions and buybacks) of approximately EUR1.2bn in 2012 and EUR509m in 2011 reflect approximately 4.8x and 2.0x the prior fiscal year’s free cash flow, respectively. Fitch considers a pattern of high distributions has been established and that today’s announcement signals a tolerance for higher leverage and increased debt. Distributions, at least through 2015, beyond which cash taxes are expected to make a more significant dent on cash generation, could be higher than Fitch’s current base case assumption of EUR300m per annum beyond 2012.

Telenet’s majority owner, Liberty Global Inc. (LGI) will not participate in the buyback and consequently increase ownership to around 61% from just over 50%. While Fitch considers management to exercise a high degree of autonomy and continues to rate Telenet on a standalone basis, the agency considers financial policy and leverage tolerance are influenced by this ownership.

Telenet’s ratings otherwise take into account the company’s strong market position in triple-play telecom services in the Flanders region of Belgium, which covers 60% of the country’s population. Telenet is the region’s dominant or incumbent provider of pay TV, the leading provider of high-speed internet and the region’s second-largest provider of voice telephony. Consequently, Telenet has a visible revenue base, a significant amount of which derives from customer subscriptions. Low levels of churn, solid performance in consistently improving the number of services taken by an individual customer (revenue generating unit (RGU)/subscriber) and the migration of its analogue TV customers to digital, all contribute to what Fitch considers to be solid “second incumbent”-like qualities.

Business challenges include growing exposure to premium content costs (mainly football rights), which in Fitch’s analysis is adjusted at the EBITDA level (compared with Telenet’s treatment as a capitalised cost), and margin and capex pressure driven by a mobile strategy which includes a subsidised smartphone offer, spectrum and infrastructure ownership.

The proposed regulatory imposition of wholesale access to the cable network is presently not considered a significant near-term risk to the business. However, it is seen as an important precedent for the industry and likely to remain an unwelcome divergence of management attention. Telenet currently expects legal wrangling to postpone practical implementation until end-2013 (analogue TV unbundling), and later for the introduction of a combined digital TV/broadband offer.

Liquidity has traditionally been good, with the company carrying high levels of cash (EUR347m at YE11) and significant headroom under its EUR158m RCF maturing December 2016 (undrawn at 1H12). While projected cash balances are expected to be lower (Fitch forecast of EUR100m at FYE12), Telenet has one of the strongest pre-distribution cash flow profiles in the peer group, no meaningful debt maturities before 2017 and the bulk of maturities falling 2019 and beyond.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Net FFO leverage expected to consistently trend above 5.5x (noting that until 2016 when cash taxes are expected to become meaningful, FFO net leverage is likely to trend 0.1x higher than unadjusted net debt EBITDA).

- The above would apply whether driven by weakened operational performance - at present considered less likely - or the maintenance of excessive distributions.

- FFO fixed charge cover trending below 2.5x (FY11: 4.1x)

Positive: Financial policies that suggest an FFO net leverage metric that was likely to remain below 4.5x - reflecting on going operational performance and a more tempered distribution.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: downgraded to ‘B+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Telenet N.V. senior secured bank facility: downgraded to ‘BB’; assigned ‘RR2’

Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR500m due 2020: downgraded to ‘BB’; assigned ‘RR2’ Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A. EUR100m due 2016: downgraded to ‘BB’; assigned ‘RR2’

Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR300m due 2021: downgraded to ‘BB’; assigned ‘RR2’

Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR400m due 2021: downgraded to ‘BB’; assigned ‘RR2’

Expected ratings assigned to the new debt announced 13 August 2012, as follows:-

Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR500m due 2022: ‘BB/RR2’ (EXP)